McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

