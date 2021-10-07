McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.