McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

