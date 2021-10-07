MayTech Global Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

COP remained flat at $$71.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.