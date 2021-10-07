MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $22.32 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.62 and its 200 day moving average is $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

