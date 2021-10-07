Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel Sells $481,561.60 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth $983,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

