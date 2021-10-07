Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $398.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $545,324.80 and approximately $398.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,420.98 or 0.99856038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.00335165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00233138 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00552648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 136.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

