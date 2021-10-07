Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.88. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

