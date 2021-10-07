Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

