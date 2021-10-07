Mather Group LLC. Has $264,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

