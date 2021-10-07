Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2,160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $523,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.