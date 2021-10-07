Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.98

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 2436067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 95.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

