Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 52,887 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,887 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $856,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $212.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

