Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,095,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287,828 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.79% of Eaton worth $2,236,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

