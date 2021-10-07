Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 81,842 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,069,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.31 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.