Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,763,829 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.93% of Boston Scientific worth $3,609,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 5,235,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,453. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

