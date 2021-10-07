Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 423,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,344. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -138.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

