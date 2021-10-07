Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

