Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Shares of TSE MRE traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.50. 202,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$9.79 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.76.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

