Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 11,303 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marriott International alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.