Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 11,303 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.