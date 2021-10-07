Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

