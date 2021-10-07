Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $38.10. 60,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,889,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

