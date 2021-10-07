Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $38.10. 60,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,889,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.
Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
