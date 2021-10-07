Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report sales of $89.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $81.10 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10,531%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $260.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $879.90 million, with estimates ranging from $802.60 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,906. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

