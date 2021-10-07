Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.30 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report sales of $89.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $81.10 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10,531%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $260.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $879.90 million, with estimates ranging from $802.60 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,906. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.