Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $89.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,452. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

