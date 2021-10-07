Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

MGY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

