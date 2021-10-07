Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $951.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

