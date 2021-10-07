MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 599,349 shares.The stock last traded at $16.41 and had previously closed at $15.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

