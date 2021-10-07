M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

