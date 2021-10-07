LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Helen Buck Acquires 34 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Helen Buck purchased 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.62 ($196.79).

Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.24) on Thursday. LSL Property Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £421.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 421.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSL. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.