Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.49. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 141,882 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

