Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $242,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 12,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.