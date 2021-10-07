Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 6,583 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

