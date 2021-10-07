Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 71.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 73.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.