Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 15,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 334,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. 5,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

