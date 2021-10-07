Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 1,360 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 906.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.70 on Thursday, hitting $2,796.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

