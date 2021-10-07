Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.13% of The Toro worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Toro by 91.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Toro by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,441. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.