Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

