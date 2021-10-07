Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Amundi bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.