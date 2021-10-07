Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,353,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.