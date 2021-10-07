LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

LivaNova stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 550,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,768. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.