Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 387.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.25. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

