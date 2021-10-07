Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $109,920.28 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $109,920.28 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

