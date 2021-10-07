Lightning Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00233422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.