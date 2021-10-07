Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,317 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS stock opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

