Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.