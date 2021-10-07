Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $397,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $606,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,196,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $814,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

