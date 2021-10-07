Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $762.32 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.