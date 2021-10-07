Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,013,467 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16,809.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.78. 946,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,094,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $163.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

