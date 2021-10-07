Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6,286.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,551 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 1,156,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,434,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.