Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $71.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $71,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 558,622 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

